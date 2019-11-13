Quantcast
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Taylor Morrison Starts Construction at Pinnacle at Wesley Chapel (access required)

By: Staff Report November 13, 2019

  National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison has started construction at Pinnacle at Wesley Chapel, the company’s first 55-plus community in the Charlotte region.  Located near the intersection of Weddington and Potter roads in Wesley Chapel, Pinnacle at Wesley Chapel will feature 60 ranch-style homes starting in the mid $300,000s and resident amenities such as a community ...

