Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. Home Flipping Returns Drop To Nearly Eight-year Low In Q2 2019 (access required)

U.S. Home Flipping Returns Drop To Nearly Eight-year Low In Q2 2019 (access required)

By: Staff Report November 12, 2019

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today released its Q2 2019 U.S. Home Flipping Report, which shows that 59,876 U.S. single family homes and condos were flipped in the second quarter of 2019, up 12.4 percent from the previous quarter, but down 5.2 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo