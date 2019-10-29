Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Small Business Wage Growth Gains Momentum, Job Growth Holds Steady in October (access required)

Small Business Wage Growth Gains Momentum, Job Growth Holds Steady in October (access required)

By: Staff Report October 29, 2019

The tight labor market positively impacted wage growth in October, according to the latest Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch. Hourly earnings are on the rise, reaching 3.00 percent ($0.80) growth in October. Additionally, after hovering just above two percent to start the year, weekly earnings growth has quickly improved to 3.36 percent ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo