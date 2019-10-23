Bungalo Adds “Paranormal Inspection Reports” To Its Home Buying Platform

Bungalo, a new real estate platform that offers homes buyers can be confident in via an all-in-one online experience, today announced it’s adding a new component to its thorough home inspection process. During the month of October, Bungalo will have its homes inspected for, you guessed it… paranormal activity. In addition to certifying each home for quality with a 160-point inspection and an unaffiliated 3rd party inspection, Bungalo will now offer even more certainty and peace of mind to potential home buyers with its new Paranormal Inspection Reports, which buyers will be able to view on bungalohomes.com. Because, as Bungalo puts it, buying a home doesn’t have to be scary.

Throughout the month of October, every home for sale on the Bungalo platform in Charlotte, Dallas and Tampa will be examined by professional paranormal investigators, including Becky Vickers of BECKS Ghost Hunters (known for appearing on ‘Ghost Adventures’ and ‘Ghost Stories’ on the Travel Channel) and Jeremy Rettig of Genesis Paranormal Services. The paranormal investigators will be inspecting homes for spooky factors such as unusual electrical fields, unexplained movements and feelings of being watched. Should any unwanted activity be detected, the space in question will be properly cleansed and certified for the buyer’s total peace of mind. All findings will be outlined in a Paranormal Inspection Report generated by the investigators and will be accessible to potential buyers in each listing’s online document vault.

“At Bungalo, we want our customers to move in with confidence and certainty. We inspect each home on our platform meticulously to guarantee zero unwanted surprises, and this October, that includes surprises of the supernatural kind. By performing paranormal inspections in addition to our usual home inspections, we’re giving our buyers added peace of mind knowing that they’re making the right choice with the most important purchase of their lives,” said Bungalo President Deb Bradley.

Bungalo’s research shows that 86% of home buyers want to ensure that “the biggest purchase of their life won’t come with future headaches or expenses,” further evidence of the importance of disclosing everything about a home during the inspection process–even paranormal activity.

When customers purchase a home through Bungalo, they can settle into their new space with certainty and peace of mind knowing Bungalo has checked everything from top to bottom, including big ticket items like HCAV and electrical. And this October, when paranormal activity is top of mind, customers can rest easy knowing Bungalo is taking their home inspections to the next level with thorough Paranormal Inspection Reports for every Bungalo home.

About Bungalo’s Inspection Process:

Bungalo is dedicated to making sure you feel secure and confident when you make an offer on a Bungalo home. After undergoing a thorough inspection process, including a 3rd party inspection, every home is Bungalo Certified™, which means that you can move in with confidence knowing your home has been checked from top to bottom. Bungalo’s certification process is then backed by a One-Year Home Warranty for added peace of mind. Bungalo is also with their buyers after closing with a Quality of Craftsmanship Guarantee. If there are any issues with Bungalo’s work in the first 30 days after you close, Bungalo will send someone out asap to get it fixed up.

For the month of October, in addition to the usual top-to-bottom home inspections, each Bungalo home will be examined by a real paranormal investigator who will generate a Paranormal Inspection Report disclosing their findings of supernatural activity. On bungalohomes.com, buyers can view the Paranormal Inspection Report by accessing the document vault for any home on its listing page. In the document vault, buyers can also view all other home inspection reports and important home documents. Should the Paranormal Inspector encounter any unwanted activity in a home, the space in question will be properly cleansed and certified for the buyer’s total peace of mind.

About the Paranormal Inspectors:

Bungalo’s paranormal investigators will be inspecting for anything odd, strange or of spiritual significance in each home such as cold or hot spots, unexplained movements, feelings of being watched, apparitions and more.

Becky Vickers, Becks Ghost Hunters in Dallas, TX

Jeremy Rettig, Genesis Paranormal Services in Tampa, FL

Carolina Paranormal Unit in Charlotte, NC

Supporting Data:

Data based on a survey conducted by Bungalo that gathered 550+ responses from consumers aged 25-54 actively in the market to buy a home completed in May 2019:

86% feel that buying a home is the biggest purchase of their life, and want to make sure it’s a good purchase that won’t come with any future headaches or expenses

84% want a home that is renovated to certified standards to ensure it’s a trusted-quality home

83% want to move into a new home and enjoy it to its fullest potential immediately

82% say that home buying is exciting yet confusing, and they don’t want to make the wrong decision

Interesting Facts about Reporting Haunted Homes:

Hauntings and other paranormal activity aren’t considered “material facts” and therefore not required to share with prospective buyers ( LegalZoom )

Suidcide, murder and house hauntings are considered “stigmatized” information, in which the law is different in each state ( Nolo )

Most states only require “stigmatized” information to be shared if it involved a death caused by the property within recent years or if the buyer specifically asks ( Georgia Real Estate Commission , Nolo )

About Bungalo:

Bungalo is the first all-in-one home buying platform that’s with you every step of the way to a home you can be confident in. The company empowers buyers to search, tour, finance and close on an exclusive selection of certified homes, all via a seamless online platform designed to guide buyers through every step of a traditionally confusing process. Every Bungalo home is rigorously inspected, available for instant touring and comes backed by warranties so new buyers can rest easy knowing they’re covered even after move-in. To top it off, customers never face hidden fees or bidding wars: homes are sold on a first-come, first-served basis at Bungalo’s final price. Bungalo has $150M in backing and another $1B committed from parent company Amherst, a firm focused on driving change across all facets of the $35 trillion U.S. real estate market.