Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Get to Know Your Market (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Get to Know Your Market (access required)

By: J.C. Underwood October 2, 2019

  For the beginner, getting to know your market might seem like a monumental challenge. It is not. Take it one step at a time. Get some 3X5 cards, a clipboard and your laptop and get set up in a quiet place to work. Begin to think about what you are learning in terms of your ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo