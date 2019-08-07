Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin Report: Racial Gaps in Homeownership, Home Equity and Wealth Widened during the Historic Decade-Long Economic Expansion (access required)

Redfin Report: Racial Gaps in Homeownership, Home Equity and Wealth Widened during the Historic Decade-Long Economic Expansion (access required)

By: Staff Report August 7, 2019

Homeowners in primarily white neighborhoods gained an average of $70,000 more in home equity than homeowners in primarily black neighborhoods from 2012 to 2018, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. In part as a result of the inequality in homeownership and home-equity gains, black Americans have seen their median net worth decline ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: