Bungalo is Bringing its Online Home Buying Platform to Charlotte

Bungalo, an online platform that empowers buyers to search, tour, finance and close on exclusive listings all in one place, officially launched its modern home buying platform in Charlotte on June 19th.

Bungalo gives consumers a step-by-step guide through the home buying process and offers transparent, no-haggle pricing. All homes are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and consumers pay Bungalo the exact price that’s listed – no bidding wars.

Bungalo owns more than 50 homes in the Charlotte area, with prices ranging from $295,000 – $750,000. Every home is renovated and quality is guaranteed with Bungalo’s rigorous 160-point inspection and third party inspection before being listed for sale. No surprises and no need to worry about issues post-purchase–Bungalo has you covered.

Consumers can browse homes for sale at bungalohomes.com/charlotte and instantly tour them. Simply download the Bungalo app or visit the website and tap “Tour Now – Instant Access” to instantly receive an access code to let yourself into any home – 7 days a week from 8am-8pm, no appointment necessary.

Based in Austin with Charlotte being the fifth city that the company has expanded to in the last year, Bungalo has $225M in backing and another $1B committed from parent company Amherst, a firm focused on driving change across all facets of the $35 trillion U.S. real estate market.

To browse from Bungalo’s selection of homes in the Charlotte area, please visit bungalohomes.com/charlotte.

About Bungalo :

Bungalo is the first real estate platform to modernize home buying for the 21st century, filling a void in the housing market by unlocking access to quality, move-in ready homes through its customer-first platform. The company empowers buyers to search, tour, finance and close on an exclusive selection of move-in ready homes, all via a seamless online platform designed to guide buyers through every step of the process. Every Bungalo home is meticulously inspected, available for instant touring and includes post-move warranties so new buyers can rest easy knowing they’re covered even after move-in. To top it off, customers never face hidden fees or bidding wars: homes are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with convenient no-haggle pricing. Bungalo has $225M in backing and another $1B committed from parent company Amherst, a firm focused on driving change across all facets of the $35 trillion U.S. real estate market.

About Amherst:

Amherst is revolutionizing the way U.S. real estate is priced, financed and managed in order to unlock opportunities for all market participants. Driven by data, analytics and proprietary technology, Amherst has earned a reputation for being able to anticipate where the next risks and opportunities are likely to emerge. Over the last 20 years, Amherst has leveraged this data advantage to design actionable strategies for investors to capitalize on emerging opportunities across U.S. residential real estate, commercial real estate and public securities. Amherst, along with its affiliates and subsidiaries, has more than $5 billion under management, and approximately $15 billion under advisement and oversight through its affiliated broker dealer, Amherst Pierpont. The firm is headquartered in Austin, TX and is powered by more than 900 employees globally. www.amherst.com.

