Scott J. Hills Joins Green Acquisition Corporation’ S Real Estate Division

Scott J. Hills, a leader in commercial and residential real estate, has joined Green Acquisition Corporation’s GAC Land Company as Regional Director of Real Estate, (RDRE) and Broker In Charge, (BIC) where he will launch and expand the firm’s brokerage business across the Southeast region. Hills joins the firm from Florida Gulf Coast Realty (FGCR), where he served as President.

Hills will assist the GAC team in growing their commercial real estate brokerage business, while also expanding the firm’s scope of services. Scott will build a consulting platform for current and new clients, along with providing executive and sales leadership. “Scott’s experience is unmatched, and we’re thrilled he is joining our team as we continue to grow and serve clients in new ways,” said John C. Green, Chief Investment Officer. The GAC Commercial Real Estate team will primarily focus in York, Chester Greenville, and Spartanburg Counties, and I’m thrilled to bring this experience to the table so that we can expand our reach throughout South Carolina’s growth in these markets,” said company President Anthony M. Fiore.

“This team has an outstanding culture, energy and work ethic, and is deeply committed to making a difference for its clients and the community.” GAC’s Land Company is a full-service real estate firm. Providing a unique balance of progressive marketing and forward-thinking brokerage techniques along with traditional deep-rooted relationships that have been built through hard work, creativity, enthusiasm and a high-level of service and results. With a focus on responsiveness, professionalism and client satisfaction. Hills commented “I look forward to serving the good people of the Carolinas with this opportunity.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

