Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Taylor Morrison Starts Construction at Townhome Community (access required)

Taylor Morrison Starts Construction at Townhome Community (access required)

National homebuilder to offer 62 units at Wendwood Terrace

By: Staff Report June 13, 2019

    National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison has started construction at Wendwood Terrace, a new luxury townhome community located off Wendood Lane, near the intersection of Randolph Road and Wendover Road. Situated in the midst of some of Charlotte’s most desirable neighborhoods--Myers Park, Cotswold and Eastover--Wendwood Terrace is Taylor Morrison’s first infill townhome community in the Charlotte ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: