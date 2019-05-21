Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Personnel File / Pamela Betts named Director of Operations and Finance at Legacy Real Estate Advisors (access required)

Pamela Betts named Director of Operations and Finance at Legacy Real Estate Advisors (access required)

By: Staff Report May 21, 2019

  Legacy Real Estate Advisors, LLC, has announced the promotion of Pamela Betts from Business Office Manager to Director of Operations and Finance. Betts received her Bachelors of Science in Business Administration at the University of Maine. She relocated to Charlotte from the coast of Maine and joined Legacy in March of 2015, overseeing all aspects of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: