Land Sale To Bring 140 Single Family Homes To East Charlotte

Land Sale To Bring 140 Single Family Homes To East Charlotte

By: Staff Report April 25, 2019

  MPV Properties (MPV) is pleased to announce the sale of a 57 acre residential tract located in east Charlotte at the northeast intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard and Grier Road. The property was purchased by M/I Homes for $2.1 million at the beginning of March, and the builder plans to develop 140 single family homes ...

