Fort Mill apartment community sells for $49 million

By: Staff Report April 25, 2019

JLL Multifamily Capital Markets experts have completed the sale of Beckett Farms, a 280-unit apartment community in Fort Mill, S.C. Developed by Miller-Valentine Group, the community features luxury units and modern amenities designed with a farmhouse chic aesthetic in a park-like setting convenient to local employers, retail and restaurants. JLL Senior Vice Presidents Andrea Howard and ...

