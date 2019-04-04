Quantcast
Construction Spending Slips In December But Yearly Totals Increase Moderately

By: Staff Report April 4, 2019

Construction spending declined by 0.6 percent from November to December but increased from a year earlier in most major categories, according to an analysis of new government data today by the Associated General Contractors. The new spending data shows strong overall demand for construction services, but association officials cautioned that labor shortages could undermine continued ...

