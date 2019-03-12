Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Hawkers Asian Street Fare Expands Into Charlotte (access required)

Hawkers Asian Street Fare Expands Into Charlotte (access required)

Opening in the Year of the Pig

By: Staff Report March 12, 2019

  HAWKERS ASIAN STREET FARE, has opened its first restaurant outside of their Florida home at the recently revamped Design Center of the Carolinas, 1930 Camden Rd, in Charlotte’s ever-expanding South End. Opening coincided with Chinese New Year, Year of the Pig or as tradition states, “a joyous celebration” year. The restaurant’s name is inspired by street food vendors that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: