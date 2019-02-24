Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Two Office Buildings Going Vertical At Clear Creek Business Park In Mint Hill (access required)

Two Office Buildings Going Vertical At Clear Creek Business Park In Mint Hill (access required)

By: Staff Report February 24, 2019

  Nance Companies & MPV Properties (MPV) announce the beginning of construction on the first two office/warehouse buildings at Clear Creek Business Park in Mint Hill. The firms are co-developing a total of 40,000 SF in the initial phase of the project, which they believe the will attract businesses looking for a spacious setting and quick ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: