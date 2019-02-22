Quantcast
JLL Carolinas expands retail brokerage team

Senior brokers Margot Bizon and Lindsay Stafford join Charlotte office

By: Staff Report February 22, 2019

  JLL is pleased to announce that Margot Bizon and Lindsay Stafford have joined its Carolinas retail brokerage team and will be based in the company’s Charlotte office. Bizon, Vice President of Retail Services at JLL, has more than 12 years of experience and joins JLL from retail real estate firm Katz & Associates, where she was ...

