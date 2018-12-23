John Ball joins Foundry Commercial in Charlotte

Foundry Commercial, the multi-city commercial real estate firm with offices across the Southeast and Texas, announces today the addition of John Ball to the company’s Charlotte office. In this role, Ball will be managing the Charlotte office’s third-party agency office leasing efforts, also serving as a partner in the firm.

Ball joins the Foundry Commercial team with more than 10 years of experience in leasing, negotiation, marketing, and business development in the commercial real estate sector in Charlotte. He is a respected industry veteran with experience that ranges from new construction projects to some of the city’s most historic properties. In the last five years Ball has completed over $275 million in transactions, and in 2017 he was recognized as the second overall office producer by the Charlotte Region Commercial Board of Realtors (CRCBR) “Deal-Makers” program.

He has worked on many major Charlotte projects over the course of the past decade, with notable clients such as The Dilweg Companies, Portman Holdings, Atlanta Property Group, Sentinel Real Estate Corporation, Principal Global Investors, Bridge Investment Group, Starwood Capital Group, Epic LLC, AEW Capital Management, the New Boston Fund, and others.

“In the Charlotte commercial real estate landscape, John has quickly developed a reputation as one of the best landlord representatives in the market,” said Charles Jonas, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Services at Foundry Commercial in Charlotte. “His depth of knowledge combined with his do-what-it-takes approach for his clients make him a great cultural fit with Foundry, and we’re thrilled to see how he will help us continue to grow throughout the southeast.”

Foundry Commercial first entered the Charlotte market in 2011. In 2015, the real estate services and investment firm – then known as CNL Commercial Real Estate – acquired the Charlotte office of Thalhimer, adding nearly 30 more team members to the firm. Since then, Foundry Commercial has grown to 80 employees in Charlotte, with more than 13,000,000 square feet of leasing and management assignments handled out of the office. Client growth has been exponential as well, with Foundry Commercial leasing to or representing some of the best-known entities throughout the market, such as New York Life Investors, Barings Real Estate Advisors, The Meritex Company, Bentall Kennedy, The Fallon Company, and ICM Realty Group.

“I was drawn to the firm because of the chance it provides me to work with such talented professionals, and I’m also excited about the trajectory of Foundry in Charlotte and the growth in key markets that institutional investors are focused on,” stated Ball. “The firm’s platform allows us to offer all the services real estate investors expect in a competitive market, and yet we also have the necessary freedom to focus first and foremost on unique client solutions.”

Ball earned dual bachelor’s degrees in History and Political Science from Furman University. He is a member of CRCBR and a licensed real estate broker in North Carolina.

