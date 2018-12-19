Marsh Properties starts construction on Sedgefield Apartments

Marsh Properties has started construction on The Edge@Sedgefield, a new 263-unit luxury apartment community at the mixed-use Sedgefield redevelopment in Charlotte.

Located along Haverford Place and adjacent to the new Harris Teeter-anchored Sedgefield Shopping Center, The Edge will feature a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 600 square feet to 1,450 square feet.

Less than a quarter mile from the New Bern light rail station, the community’s resident amenities will include five private courtyards for outdoor grilling or recreation, bike storage, pet amenities including a dog wash and off-leash area, a fitness center with dedicated yoga studio, a pool with a game and club room, and a rooftop terrace and sky lounge with views of South End and uptown Charlotte.

The first units at The Edge are expected to deliver in the spring of 2020. The completion of the new community will conclude the first phase of Marsh’s master-planned Sedgefield redevelopment along South Boulevard, between Poindexter Drive and Marsh Road.

“The Edge@Sedgefield will offer residents a sophisticated living experience located within walking distance of the light rail line and surrounded by the restaurants, retail and entertainment of Sedgefield and South End,” said Jamie McLawhorn, president of Marsh Properties. “We’re committed to Sedgefield for the long term and believe this new community will be a great addition to the neighborhood and a wonderful complement to the Sedgefield Shopping Center next door.”

Developed in partnership with Aston Properties, the new, 68,000-square-foot Sedgefield Shopping Center opened last year at the corner of South Boulevard and Poindexter Drive. In addition to the Harris Teeter, retail and dining tenants at the center include Nekter Juice Bar, Holler & Dash and The Waterman, an oyster-themed restaurant and bar with a rooftop terrace scheduled to open on Oct. 1.

The future phases of the Sedgefield redevelopment would include approximately 700 additional residential units, the redevelopment of 30,000 square feet of retail and the potential for 100,000 square feet of office space. The balance of the development will occur over an estimated 10-year period, depending upon market conditions.

The development team for The Edge@Sedgefield includes BB+M Architecture, Samet Corp. and LandDesign. BB&T Corp. is providing construction financing for the project.

Founded by Lex Marsh in 1926, Marsh Properties owns and manages about 2,000 residential units in Charlotte, along with shopping centers and office properties built upon land the Marsh family has preserved for more than nine decades. The company is responsible for some of the area’s most successful developments, including Sedgefield, Strawberry Hill, Queens at Granville, Providence Park and The Lexington Dilworth community.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

