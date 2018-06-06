Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Housing Sentiment remains volatile, edges back up (access required)

Housing Sentiment remains volatile, edges back up (access required)

By: Staff Report June 6, 2018

The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index rose 2.5 points in March to 88.3, reversing February’s decrease. The increase can be attributed to increases in three of the six HPSI components. The net share of respondents who said now is a good time to buy a home increased 10 percentage points compared to February. Additionally, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: