Chavanne of Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates receives platinum service recognition

Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates is proud to announce that for the third year in a row, REALTOR Denise Chavanne achieved Quality Service Certified Platinum, the highest level of service achievement in the real estate industry. The award is in recognition of earning 100 percent client service satisfaction in 2017 as measured by Leading Research Corporation (LRC).

A Quality Service Certified (QSC) award status is the only recognition in the real estate industry based on independently validated customer satisfaction survey results. After the conclusion of real estate transactions, clients of QSC agents receive a survey, asking them to rate the agent on various aspects of the service process. The surveys are administered and the results are received and compiled by LRC.

Client feedback from the surveys becomes part of the agent’s credentials. An overall satisfaction rating is displayed on the consumer website (www.RatedAgent.com) where buyers and sellers have the ability to select a real estate professional based upon each agent’s validated record of service satisfaction.

“It’s humbling to receive such positive feedback from my clients regarding their home buying and selling experience with Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates,” said Chavanne. “I am extremely passionate about real estate and believe in doing whatever I can to create a memorable experience for my clients. Receiving this distinguished recognition again tells me that my clients truly appreciate my efforts to provide the best real estate service in the industry.”

Chavanne is part of a team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates, which brings decades of combined real estate expertise to its clients.

Weichert, Realtors – Rebhan & Associates is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. The office serves the greater Charlotte area.

