Luxury apartments nearing completion in Southwest Charlotte (access required)

Luxury apartments nearing completion in Southwest Charlotte (access required)

By: Staff Report April 3, 2018

Luxury apartment community, Sycamore at Tyvola, will soon open to new residents seeking elegance and tranquility in Southwest Charlotte. The gated community of 288 one- and two- bedroom units will feature upscale amenities, controlled access, elevator service, yoga, barre, and spin studios, a pool, and expansive green space, offering residents a community designed with leisure ...

