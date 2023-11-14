Crescent Communities Placemaking Continues at Award-Winning Mixed-Use Building

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Crescent Communities announces leasing news at Elizabeth on Seventh, a unique urban infill office located in the historic Elizabeth neighborhood, just outside the Charlotte CBD. This four-story office building with ground-floor retail is situated at the iconic intersection of East 7th Street and North Caswell Road and has been well received due to the design and integration into the commercial core of the neighborhood and submarket.

The latest addition to the retail lineup includes Barre3, a barre-based group exercise studio focused on strength, cardio, and mindfulness, which is scheduled to open January 1, 2024. “I am incredibly excited to bring Barre3 to the Charlotte community. This is a workout that can serve everyone, through all stages of life and fitness levels. I can’t wait to move together!,” says studio owner Sarah Grantham.

In addition, The Yard Milkshake Bar, created by husband-and-wife team Logan and Chelsea Green and featured on “Shark Tank” in 2019, will open its first Charlotte location at Elizabeth on Seventh. “We are very excited to bring The Yard Milkshake Bar to Charlotte! Our family-friendly, over-the-top dessert destination is sure to create memorable experiences for our guests and community. Stay tuned for a grand opening announcement in early 2024,” says Matt Palmer, Owner/Franchisee of The Yard Milkshake Bar.

The Elizabeth neighborhood is known for its abundance of walkable retail amenities that have emerged in recent months and years – most recently Catalina Kitchen + Bar, a coastal comfort food restaurant on the corner of Elizabeth on Seventh. The concept is the first in North Carolina for Ditka’s Restaurant Group, founded in partnership with NFL Hall of Famer and television commentator Mike Ditka.

Around the corner is Rosemont Market & Wine Bar, a wine bar and gourmet food market from the team behind The Crunkleton serving weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner. Other new additions to the neighborhood include Menya, a Japanese made-from-scratch noodle shop, and Puerta, which serves elevated street food, complex entrees and Mexican-inspired cocktails.

This surge of new-to-market retail growth has amplified the office activity at Elizabeth on Seventh. Move-in-ready office suites ranging in size from 2,400 SF to over 4,900 SF are available as well as full top floor availability at ~27,000 SF with impeccable views and a wraparound balcony.

Elizabeth on Seventh was recognized by Urban Land Institute’s Crane Watch in 2021 and received the Great Urban Architecture award at the 2022 City of Charlotte Urban Design Awards, which celebrates how well the project blends into the residential community around it. In addition, Elizabeth on Seventh is Fitwel Certified, WiredScored Platinum Certified, and is currently pursuing LEED certification.

More broadly, Crescent Communities continues to experience significant growth with $7.2 billion of residential and commercial investments and developments currently under construction, operations and planning including 15,300 units of multifamily/single family build-to-rent, 58,000 square feet of complementary retail, and 7.5 million square feet of office, industrial and life-sciences. With a focus on environmental sustainability and wellness, the organization pursues certifications including LEED, NGBS (National Green Building Standard), Fitwel, and WELL.