Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / North American Properties’ strong leasing momentum continues at Birkdale Village  (access required)

North American Properties’ strong leasing momentum continues at Birkdale Village  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 9, 2023

North American Properties (NAP) announced five new retailers are planting flags at Birkdale Village, including Anthropologie, Evereve, Lilly Pulitzer, Monkee’s and Southern Tide. These new additions come as part of NAP and Nuveen Real Estate’s strategy to restore the 20-year-old mixed-use destination’s regional prominence. This year, the joint venture partners are on track to celebrate 17 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo