Walnut Grill expands to Ballantyne  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 3, 2023

Walnut Grill is celebrating their company’s expansion into Charlotte, NC and today announced the grand opening of their first American Eatery & Bar in the area, located at 15719 Brixham Hill Avenue in Ballantyne. Walnut Grill is very excited about entering the Charlotte market and is inviting guests from Ballantyne and nearby communities to join ...

