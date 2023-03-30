Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Crescent Communities announces new restaurant tenant at Elizabeth on Seventh   (access required)

Crescent Communities announces new restaurant tenant at Elizabeth on Seventh   (access required)

By: Staff Report March 30, 2023

Crescent Communities announces significant leasing at Elizabeth on Seventh, a mixed-use community in Charlotte’s burgeoning Elizabeth neighborhood.  Tenants will join the recently announced Catalina Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant concept from Ditka’s Restaurants, which will be located on the corner of East Seventh Street and North Caswell Avenue. Other retail tenants include Rosemont Market and Wine Bar, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo