Phillip E. Otienoburu "Dr. O" named Charlotte Center City Partners' new SVP of Community Development

By: Staff Report February 9, 2023

Charlotte Center City Partners President and CEO Michael Smith is pleased to announce that Phillip Otienoburu “Dr. O” has been named SVP of Community Development. Most recently, that position was held by Rick Thurmond. Rick is now CCCP’s Chief Marketing Officer.  “I am excited to add Dr. O’s more than 20 years of experience in leadership, ...

