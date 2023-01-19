Commercial construction company Myers & Chapman names new board member 

Charlotte-based Myers & Chapman, a full service commercial construction company celebrating 70 years in business, today named Executive Coach Jessica Bronzert to its Board of Directors, effective this month. Bronzert is the Founder & CEO of The Sparks Group, an executive coaching and leadership development firm, also based in Charlotte.

“As we enter our 70th year in business, it’s important for us to keep growing both the company and our capacity for change,” said Rabun. “Jessica’s experience as a consultant to our company, and others across a variety of industries that we serve, will be invaluable to achieving our short and long term business goals.”

Bronzert has worked with Myers & Chapman’s executive team on leadership development since 2017. Prior to founding The Sparks Group in 2015, she served as Director of Change Execution at the Lowe’s Companies where she helped lead a company-wide effort to transform the culture and coached the company’s top 150 leaders. She currently serves on the faculty at Georgetown University and the Center for Creative Leadership. Bronzert earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, her MBA from Case Western Reserve University, and completed her coach training at Georgetown University. In the community, she is a member of Women Executives (WE) and Women’s Impact Fund.

“This is quite the honor for me and my first corporate board,” said Bronzert, a Master Certified Coach (MCC) who volunteers her coaching skills with Queens University and Leadership North Carolina. “I’m looking forward to continuing my work with Myers & Chapman in a different capacity, working with my fellow board members to navigate the current business environment and plan for the company’s next chapter.”

Founded in 1953 by Brevard Myers and John Chapman, Myers & Chapman is a full service construction company working primarily in the Office, Healthcare, Industrial and Manufacturing sectors throughout the Carolinas and Southeast. For more information, visit www.myers-chapman.com or follow @myerschapman on Twitter and IG.