By: Staff Report November 16, 2022

Nearly half (49 percent) of American employees say that they are burned out from their jobs. This level of burnout remains stable from earlier this year, but has dipped since the early months of the pandemic (58 percent in August 2020). Younger workers (53 percent) and women (54 percent) report feeling higher levels of burnout.  As for ...

