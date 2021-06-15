Technology infrastructure expert Jason Lund joins JLL’s Property Management group 

JLL has announced that veteran commercial real estate executive Jason Lund has joined the firm as Managing Director for its Property Management group. In this new role Mr. Lund will advise office, industrial, multi-housing and retail clients on technology infrastructure solutions to increase their property value, decrease operating expenses and measure and achieve sustainability initiatives.

Based in Charlotte, Mr. Lund has more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate. Through his career, he’s held the position of Executive Managing Director at global commercial real estate firms and has been integral in international business development and launching national platforms for valuation advisory. He oversaw engineering, technology, and environmental consulting groups. Most recently, Mr. Lund has focused on technology consulting for both national and international commercial real estate. Mr. Lund obtained his MAI Designation from the Appraisal Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of Southern California.



“Jason brings a unique knowledge of how to integrate technology and real estate for the benefit of real estate investor clients,” said Mark Zettl, JLL President of Property Management. “Not only will Jason help grow the Property Management business and further our position as an innovative, data-driven business, he will work closely with JLL Technologies (JLLT) to drive further investment in technology initiatives, all with client needs at the forefront.”

JLL’s 2,300 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 1,200 buildings totaling more than 208 million square feet.