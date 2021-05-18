Quantcast
M/I Homes Announces New Community of 138 Single Family Homes in Monroe Near Indian Trail  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 18, 2021

The Monroe Expressway corridor continues to grow with the announcement of Stallings Brook, a new community from M/I Homes of 138 single family homes near Indian Trail.  Sales will begin in the 77-acre community located off Unionville-Indian Trail Road West in early summer. Two model homes will open in late August.    Buyers can choose from eight flexible ...

