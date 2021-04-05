Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Healing the heart of the Queen City — will Uptown return? (access required)

Healing the heart of the Queen City — will Uptown return? (access required)

By: Scott Baughman April 5, 2021

More than 100,000 people used to circulate through Uptown Charlotte every day as commuters, employees and customers flowed through the central business district as part of their daily routine. They were like the vibrant lifeblood of a healthy human body. Then the Coronavirus pandemic hit, and in a grisly mirroring of physical disease and economic illness, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo