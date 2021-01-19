Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Birkdale Landing Signs Three New Retail Tenants (access required)

Birkdale Landing Signs Three New Retail Tenants (access required)

Shake Shack, Firebirds and Inizio Pizza to join Huntersville redevelopment

By: Staff Report January 19, 2021

Shake Shack, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and Inizio Pizza Napoletana have signed leases at Birkdale Landing, a retail and office project that is being redeveloped at the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Birkdale Commons Parkway in Huntersville, across from Birkdale Village. These tenants will be joining Jason’s Deli, Medi-Weightloss and Lenox Salons.  “We are thrilled ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo