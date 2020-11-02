Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Survey: 34% Of Workers Are More Burned Out Now Than A Year Ago (access required)

Survey: 34% Of Workers Are More Burned Out Now Than A Year Ago (access required)

By: Staff Report November 2, 2020

Drowning in work and feeling drained? Many professionals are, new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows. More than one-third of workers surveyed (34%) said they are more burned out on the job today compared to a year ago. Of those respondents, 30% pointed to having a fuller plate at work as the top ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo