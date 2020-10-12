Myers & Chapman selected to build new Animal Resource Center for the Humane Society of Charlotte

General Contractor Myers & Chapman will build the new Animal Resource Center for The Humane Society of Charlotte that will combine multiple facilities into one location. The $15 million project, located on a 14-acre site at Berryhill Road in West Charlotte, will house offices/administrative areas, kennels, medical/surgery/recovery facilities, adoption center, storage and an outdoor dog park. The current project timeline calls for a Q2 2021 groundbreaking with expected completion in early 2022.

“We could no longer ignore the constraints of our current facility and have been working on bringing this new site to life for years,” said Shelly Moore, President & CEO of The Humane Society of Charlotte. “This state-of-the-art Animal Resource Center will be a first for Charlotte and help us better meet animal welfare demands in our community. Our goal is to provide a better environment for animals and the people who love them.”

In addition to Myers & Chapman serving as the General Contractor, development partners include: RL Architecture, Cool Solutions and Design Resource Group.

“We’re excited to build this much-needed facility that was designed with innovation, durability, and comfort in mind,” said Derek Carpenter, Myers & Chapman Project Executive and long-time supporter of the Humane Society. “It will include top of the line features in every aspect of animal care, veterinary services, and community hospitality.”

About The Humane Society of Charlotte and We Are Family Capital Campaign

For more than 42 years, the Humane Society of Charlotte has been committed to improving the lives of pets and people through pet adoption, spay/neuter, education and pet health services. To help bring the new HSC Animal Resource Center to life, Give $20 and Tag 20 people to make the same donation here: give20tag20.com

About Myers & Chapman

Founded in 1953 by Brevard Myers and John Chapman, Myers & Chapman is a full service construction company offering preconstruction, construction management, design build and green & sustainable building services. Working primarily in the office, industrial, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors, the company operates throughout the Carolinas and Southeast with unlimited licenses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia. To learn more, visit myers-chapman.com