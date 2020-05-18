Quantcast
Crescent Communities Announces Promotion of Daniel Cooper to Senior Vice President, Multifamily & Commercial Construction

By: Staff Report May 18, 2020

Crescent Communities is pleased to announce the promotion of Daniel Cooper to Senior Vice President of Multifamily and Commercial Construction. In this leadership role, Cooper will oversee all preconstruction and construction operations for both the multifamily and commercial businesses across the company’s national footprint, which includes over $2.2 billion under construction and in operations today ...

