Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Refinery welcomes two new tenants (access required)

Refinery welcomes two new tenants (access required)

By: Staff Report April 30, 2020

The Refinery, located at 1213 West Morehead Street, signed two new leases in the month of January. HUB International, a leading North American insurance brokerage company, signed a lease for 6,800 sf on the fourth floor. DLR Group, a global architectural and design firm, signed a lease for 5,100 SF on the second floor. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo