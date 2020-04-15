Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / M/I Homes Breaks Ground on Model Home at Poplin Grove in Indian Trail (access required)

M/I Homes Breaks Ground on Model Home at Poplin Grove in Indian Trail (access required)

By: Staff Report April 15, 2020

    M/I Homes has broken ground on the model home at Poplin Grove, a new home community in Indian Trail.  Located in Union County just outside of Charlotte, Poplin Grove will feature ranch and two-story homes from 2,100 to 3,564 square feet.  Prices start in the $300s.   Interior spaces will include formal dining room, study, rec room, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo