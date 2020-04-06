Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Luxury Housing Prices Strengthen in Fourth Quarter (access required)

Luxury Housing Prices Strengthen in Fourth Quarter (access required)

By: Staff Report April 6, 2020

The average sale price for luxury homes nationwide climbed 1.6% year over year to $1.63 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a rebound that marks the largest gain since the third quarter of 2018, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com). Still, while this increase represents an improvement from the 4% drop in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo