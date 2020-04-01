Local General Contractors Band Together During Covid-19 Crisis To Create “4C”

Local general contractors have created an industry forum called 4C (Charlotte Commercial Construction Coalition) with goals of keeping workers/inspectors safe and each other informed. The forum’s first call last Friday attracted 35 participants representing 24 general contractors as well as the County’s Head Building Inspector. By the second call this morning, the group’s size had grown to 55 participants, 24 GCS and County/City Fire and Inspection leaders.

“In times of crisis, we are better as colleagues than competitors,” said Myers & Chapman CEO, Marcus Rabun, who organized the group. “Deemed an essential business by the county and state, this forum allows GCs to compare operational notes, share information and have consistent procedures on project sites to ensure safety for all.”

The topic of workplace and worksite safety dominated the first call. Participants discussed additional precautions at job sites for employees, vendors and inspectors, work from home policies and the importance of including County and City departments in the conversation. Today’s second call focused on social distancing for worksites, access to PPE supply sources and worker morale.

“This group is a resource and sounding board for now and in the future,” said Barringer Construction EVP, Chris Butlak, a 4C participant. “We all see the value and know sharing best practices makes us stronger as companies and as an industry.”

4C plans to meet by phone twice a week and continue beyond the COVID-19 crisis.