Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Charlotte City Council adopts Fiscal Year 2020 budget (access required)

Charlotte City Council adopts Fiscal Year 2020 budget (access required)

By: Staff Report June 11, 2019

On Monday, Charlotte City Council adopted the $2.6 billion Fiscal Year 2020 Budget, which goes into effect on July 1. The budget enhances ongoing unification and efficiency efforts throughout City of Charlotte government, under the goal of becoming a more collaborative, responsive organization focused on providing high-quality services in a cost-effective and accountable manner. “Tonight, the Charlotte ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: