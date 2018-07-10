Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Taylor Morrison launches sales at Huntersville community (access required)

Taylor Morrison launches sales at Huntersville community (access required)

By: Staff Report July 10, 2018

  National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison has launched sales at Walden, its second community to open in Huntersville and its latest in the Lake Norman area. Walden is located off of Huntersville-Concord Road, just minutes from Interstate 77 and the shops, restaurants and entertainment of downtown Huntersville. Buyers will have the opportunity to choose from two- ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: