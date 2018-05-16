Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Alliance Residential Company breaks ground on Broadstone Bryant Park  (access required)

Alliance Residential Company breaks ground on Broadstone Bryant Park  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 16, 2018

  Alliance Residential Company, one of the largest multifamily developers in the country, has broken ground on Broadstone Bryant Park, a 345-unit luxury apartment community just west of Uptown Charlotte in booming FreeMoreWest. The project anchors the last large developable tract of land in the neighborhood and connects two of the primary activity nodes of the West ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: