Barry Cutshall joins Myers & Chapman

Myers & Chapman, a construction services company based in Charlotte and serving the Southeast for more than 60 years, today announced 23-year construction industry veteran, Barry Cutshall, has joined the company as Vice President of Preconstruction. In this role, he will oversee the preconstruction team providing estimating and technical services while engaging with clients, design and subcontractor partners.

“Barry is a relationship-oriented leader and a great addition to our team,” said Myers & Chapman CEO, Marcus Rabun. “His reputation and track record for fostering ongoing partnerships with clients, subcontractors and project teammates really impressed us.”

Cutshall, 45, has spent the past 21 years with international property and infrastructure group, LendLease, serving as a project executive in the areas of preconstruction, project management and business development. He started in the LendLease Charlotte office in 1997.

“Myers & Chapman is known for their good people, great work and core values,” said Cutshall. “I am proud to join their leadership team and contribute to their continued success.”

A LEED accredited professional, Cutshall earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Construction and a Masters of Construction Engineering and Management from North Carolina State University.

Born and raised in the Carolinas, Barry lives with his wife and two children in Fort Mill, SC.

