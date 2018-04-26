Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Changes to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could cost borrowers additional $400 (access required)

Changes to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could cost borrowers additional $400 (access required)

By: Staff Report April 26, 2018

Proposed reforms to the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) that guarantee the majority of U.S. home loans could drive up monthly housing costs and diminish housing affordability for many Americans, according to Zillow®. Congress is considering changes to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce the risk to taxpayers if the housing market crashes again. The GSEs, which ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: