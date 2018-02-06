Quantcast
Proposed flyover bridge will soon get underway in Concord (access required)

By: Staff Report February 6, 2018

Access to Concord Mills Mall will soon improve for visitors, thanks to a $10.2 million contract awarded to Blythe Development Co. of Charlotte. The contract calls for a two-lane flyover bridge to connect from Interstate 85 at Concord Mils Boulevard to Kings Grant Pavilion, the first main entrance to the mall complex. The bridge will replace ...

