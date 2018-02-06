Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / M/I Homes opens model home in Walnut Creek, a master-planned community in Lancaster, S.C. (access required)

M/I Homes opens model home in Walnut Creek, a master-planned community in Lancaster, S.C. (access required)

By: Staff Report February 6, 2018

  M/I Homes has opened its new model home in Walnut Creek, a resort-style community in fast-growing Lancaster, S.C., outside Charlotte.  Buyers can choose from 164 M/I home sites, with striking streetscapes of ranch-style homes planned from M/I’s Carolina and Park Collections. The plan for the model home, The Marvin II, is an environmentally friendly design that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: