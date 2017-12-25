Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / New study says homeowners shouldn’t count on property appreciation creating wealth (access required)

New study says homeowners shouldn’t count on property appreciation creating wealth (access required)

By: Staff Report December 25, 2017

The American Dream of homeownership as the path to creating wealth may be due for a revision. A new study by faculty at Florida Atlantic University, Florida International University and the University of Wyoming finds that the property appreciation most homeowners expect when buying a home may be relatively meaningless in terms of building wealth. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: