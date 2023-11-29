Survey: Construction execs mark legacy scheduling tools and hiring as top concerns amid record industry growth 

By: Staff Report//November 29, 2023//

Home>News>Construction>

Survey: Construction execs mark legacy scheduling tools and hiring as top concerns amid record industry growth 

Survey: Construction execs mark legacy scheduling tools and hiring as top concerns amid record industry growth 

By: Staff Report//November 29, 2023//

Listen to this article
  • Untapped Potential: A majority (78%) of construction decision-makers believe their business would benefit from having more team members involved in the scheduling process. 
  • Dissatisfaction with Current Methods: 91% of respondents are leveraging a scheduling solution technology (e.g. P6, Microsoft Project); yet 66% mark their current planning software as complex and challenging to use. As the market continues to grow, 89% of construction executives are prioritizing investments in planning tools. 
  • Top Hiring Challenge: A full 37% of respondents cite difficulties finding people with sufficient construction scheduling and planning experience. 

The construction industry is seeing historic growth but legacy tools and hiring difficulties are the top concerns for industry professionals according to a recent independent study commissioned by Planera, a visual scheduling and planning solution helping construction companies build, analyze, and optimize project schedules to increase profitability. The survey included responses from more than 200 construction industry leaders in the United States who directly manage construction planning efforts in their daily roles. 

The Construction Tech and Workforce Report, which surveyed construction industry managers and executives within the U.S., gathered data on the integration of new technologies into the pre-construction planning process and the associated challenges.  

When asked about modernizing their tech stack, a vast majority (90%) of respondents shared that tech modernization is important, but 37% of respondents said that it is difficult to find people with the experience necessary to integrate and utilize these tools. 

While most (91%) of respondents shared that they are using a scheduling solution, 66% think their solution is too complex and challenging to use. Almost a third (31%) of respondents admitted that their current tools are causing them to lose out on projects, and in turn, profit. Although 89% of respondents are prioritizing investments in construction planning tools as the market grows, the difficulty finding talent is a major obstacle; 27% said it’s a challenge finding and recruiting people with the right skills to execute projects. 

More than half of respondents shared that they need to recruit talented people and improve the technology infrastructure to execute new projects, with only 38% saying that they feel sufficiently staffed to handle an influx of new construction projects. However, less than half (48%) of respondents say they have a plan to address corporate staffing (non-labor) talent shortages. 

“The critical need for tech modernization to simplify and streamline the construction planning processes is well-recognized by the industry, but many construction professionals are still using outdated legacy tools to schedule their projects,” said Nitin Bhandari, founder and CEO of Planera. “In order to keep pace with the influx of new projects and a continuously growing market, it is imperative for construction leaders to find solutions that are both technologically advanced and easy to use. This positions them to not only have the tools necessary to prepare accurate bids and schedules for projects, maintaining both efficiency and profitability, but also prevents them from having to hire employees with a specialized skill set to manage this technology.” 

Related Content

Construction employment rises in 40 states  

Construction employment increased in 40 states and the District of Columbia in October from a year earlier, wh[...]

November 29, 2023

Opportunity Zone housing markets continue to keep up with broader price gains across nation in third...

ATTOM has released its third-quarter 2023 report analyzing qualified low-income Opportunity Zones targeted by [...]

November 16, 2023

Construction sector adds 23,000 jobs in October as unemployment rate falls to 4.0 percent 

The construction industry added 23,000 jobs in October as unemployment rates for the sector hovered near the a[...]

November 16, 2023

Construction employment rises in 43 states & D.C.  

Construction employment increased in 43 states and the District of Columbia in September from a year earlier, [...]

November 14, 2023

Construction employment rises by 11,000 jobs in September  

The construction industry added 11,000 jobs in September as unemployment rates for the sector remained at hist[...]

November 2, 2023

Third & Urban Completes Construction on Pass 41, Announces New Tenants 

A locally owned bar and billiards establishment and a chic, new-to-market event venue will join Soul Gastrolou[...]

November 1, 2023

Latest News

See All Latest News

Editor’s Notes

Features

See All Features

Polls

Will the Trump Organization ever go through with a purchase of The Point Lake and Golf Club in Mooresville?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...