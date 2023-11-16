Orvis signs lease to move store to Strawberry Hill  

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Marsh Properties and Aston Properties are pleased to announce Orvis has signed a lease at newly renovated Strawberry Hill, a premier neighborhood shopping center anchored by Fresh Market and located in the heart of SouthPark/Cotswold at Fairview Road and Providence Road. Orvis will be moving from Phillips Place and is occupying the former drug store space, and their design and construction efforts are currently underway with an anticipated opening of Spring 2024.

“We’re excited to welcome Orvis to Strawberry Hill Shopping Center,” said Jamie McLawhorn, President of Marsh Properties. “Choosing the right tenant for this crucial space was a patient and deliberate process and ensuring a perfect fit for the overall property was our priority. Orvis is a trusted name in their field of products and have a loyal customer following; qualities we seek in our partners.”

Orvis (6,000 freestanding square feet), a leading retailer in, fly-fishing and outdoor apparel, Orvis inspired by nature, driven by curiosity and fulfilled by adventure. Orvis stands as the world leader in fly-fishing, and patrons can also explore a diverse selection of men’s and women’s sportswear, luggage and travel accessories. Orvis is an industry leader in providing high-quality dog beds and innovative dog products. For those passionate about wingshooting and sporting clays, Orvis offers top-of-the-line gear and technical apparel.

One of the unique aspects that sets Orvis apart is its commitment to customer-centricity. The new Strawberry Hill location will provide a dynamic retail environment that prioritizes customers’ needs and showcases Orvis’ extensive product knowledge across various categories. Visitors can expect to immerse themselves in an environment that celebrates conservation efforts, offers fly-fishing instruction and provides resources for planning outdoor excursions. From chatting with expert staff to tying a fly at the gravel bar, patrons will feel right at home.

“We selected Strawberry Hill as our relocation destination for a number of reasons,” said Jason Williams, Real Estate Director for The Orvis Company. “We have had a tremendous amount of success in retail in south Charlotte over the course of the last 15 plus years and certainly wanted to stay close to our core customer base in the area. Strawberry Hill gives us that opportunity and affords us the ability to create a new store aesthetic while maintaining the connection to our customers.”

With the new lease signings and negotiations underway, the new retail space added in 2019 will be completely occupied with the exception of one last restaurant space of 2,680 square feet.

Lauren Hansen of Aston Properties represented Marsh Properties in the transaction while Robey Spratt with Atlantic Retail represented Orvis.

Also joining the Strawberry Hill lineup next year is Smooth Monkey (1,298 sq. ft.). This will be the locally owned smoothie and juice bar’s second location; their first store is located on Commonwealth Avenue in Plaza Midwood. Smooth Monkey prides itself on not using ice, syrups or sugar, just real food from the good Earth. Smooth Monkey plans to open the beginning of January.