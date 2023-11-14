Swinerton set to build $21M state-of-the-art facility for one of the largest U.S. energy holding companies  

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Swinerton is set to build a new facility for one of the nation’s largest energy holding companies. The firm’s Carolinas division will serve as the design coordinator and general contractor for the $21 million multi-faceted project totaling 75,000 square feet. Two buildings housing a mobile substation storage facility and an operations center are planned for the 33-acre site and are intentionally designed to maximize collaboration between these two separate sectors of the energy company. Construction begins this month with a completion date slated for Spring 2025.

“We are excited to bring our expert offerings to the utility sector and utilize our experience in highly technical ground-up builds and complex corporate interior spaces within another arena.” explains Jason Hlewicki, Director of Special Projects of Swinerton’s Carolinas division. “Our clients repeatedly point to our ability to address their specific and often unique needs. In this case, this energy provider is also very conscious of safety, both physically and digitally. Our stellar track record – both in workmanship and safety – positions us well for this opportunity.”

The Fortune 150 energy company provides electrical utilities to more than eight million consumers and natural gas to 1.6 million customers throughout the Southeast and Midwest. The mobile substation and operations center is located immediately south of Raleigh, NC.

The 45,000-square foot mobile substation storage facility accommodates and services approximately 14 mobile electrical supply units that play critical roles in restoring power utilities following natural disasters or equipment failures. The single-story, warehouse-style facility will also include a workplace for nearly 100 employees.

Located in front of the mobile substation, the operations center features eight standard offices and four large collaboration areas designed to accommodate a 10-person command center as needed during mobile deployment. The facility includes six bays designed to facilitate smooth equipment transfers on and off utility trucks. Approximately 260 employees are set to occupy this workspace.

“What is particularly unique about this project is the coordination and management of the client’s two separate teams,” states Kyle Bailey, Senior Project Manager of Swinerton’s Carolinas division. “Combining the service and maintenance infrastructure with operational support requires meticulous project design, scheduling and execution.”

Since expanding to the Southeast in 2018, the Carolinas Division has constructed nearly $400 million of commercial environments. The dedicated team of 90 construction leaders specializes in corporate interiors and buildings, multifamily and mass timber construction.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton is headquartered in Concord, CA, with regional offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit swinerton.com.